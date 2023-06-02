HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was injured in what police are calling a “cutting” incident in South Huntsville on Friday morning.

According to the Huntsville Police Department’s Sydney Martin, officers responded to Bayreuth Drive around 10:30 a.m. for a possible cutting.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a second person was treated at the scene.

Martin said officers have one person of interest in custody, adding that the incident was isolated in nature.

Bayreuth Drive is located in a neighborhood west of Bailey Cove Road near the Aldridge Creek Greenway.

The investigation into what led to the up to the cutting is ongoing, Martin said.