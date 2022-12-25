HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Fire & Rescue are responding to a house fire which HEMSI said critically injured two men on Sunday night.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue confirmed they have multiple units responding to a house fire call on Boardman Street.

Don Webster with HEMSI told News 19 they arrived to find two men in critical condition. He said both patients were transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services to be treated.

News 19 is on the scene and is working to gather more information as Huntsville Fire & Rescue continues to investigate the cause of the fire.