HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT)— It has been two-and-half years since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the day Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

This summer has seen a number of high-profile defendants in Jan. 6 cases sentenced,

including Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, who got a 19-year prison term. On Wednesday, a federal judge set a Jan. 26, 2024 sentencing date for Joshua James of Arab, who admitted plotting with the Oath Keepers and taking part in the capitol attack.

James pleaded guilty in March 2022 to charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding. The plea agreement also included the expectation he would cooperate with prosecutors. In June prosecutors notified the court that James and several other defendants had continued their cooperation.

Prosecutors had argued James was among the Oath Keepers plotting before the Jan. 6 attack

and was among those who stormed the capitol. The seditious conspiracy charge was likened

to treason, as prosecutors discussed sentencing guidelines for the charge. They argued

James and others conspired to oppose, by force, the transfer of presidential power.

A Madison man, Dillon Herrington, is also facing an upcoming sentencing hearing for his actions on Jan. 6. Herrington has a sentencing hearing set for Nov. 3 on in Washington D.C. He pleaded guilty in June to “assaulting, resisting or impeding” officers at the Capitol.

Lonnie Coffman, 73, of Falkville, pleaded guilty in April 2022 to weapons charges stemming from his presence near the Capitol on Jan. 6. Coffman was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison. Records show he is currently in a residential reentry program in Montgomery.