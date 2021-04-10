Two NFL players with north Alabama ties giving back to the community Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two NFL players with ties to north Alabama are giving back to the community Saturday afternoon at Parkway Place Mall in Huntsville.

Giants linebacker Reggie Ragland (a Madison native, Bob Jones and Crimson Tide alum) and Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (a Madison native, Madison Academy and Auburn alum) will be signing autographs for fans from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 10.

Tickets are required for the meet and greet with Johnson and Ragland, and can be purchased online.

The two NFL players are also partnering up with You are Redeemed Ministries for an online auction, which opens at 8 p.m. Saturday.

All proceeds from ticket sales and the auction will be going to purchase equipment, seeds, and tools for a 4 acre community farm under development in the city.

There will also be live music, giveaways, and more at the event.