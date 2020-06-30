Two new retailers opening at Parkway Place

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two stores are opening at Parkway Place – one is a national chain returning to Huntsville and the other is a locally-owned store expanding to a full-time space.

Parkway Place announced Charlotte Russe returned to the mall and Huntsville on June 17. The store is located on the lower level, between Yankee Candle and Chico’s.

The national chain focuses on selling clothes geared towards women in their teens and early 20s.

Locally-owned Vintage Huntsville, which started as a pop-up in 2019, has a full-time space on the upper level near Dillards.

The store sells affordable, one-of-a-kind apparel from the 80s and 90s.

Parkway Place said Vintage Huntsville is one of a dozen locally-owned stores in the mall.