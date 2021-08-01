Two more arrests made in shooting that left 1 man dead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two additional men are charged with murder following a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man on July 12.

Huntsville Police said that Jack Deonte Chapman, 25, and Raques Deshon Peebles, 26, were taken into custody Sunday for the shooting death of Kentonio Perkins.

The shooting took place near the 100 block of Indiana Street around 11 p.m. on July 12. The victim, Kentonio Perkins, 22, was found dead at the scene. Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument.

The first suspect, Devontae Sherrod Moore, 27, was arrested on July 30 in connection to the murder. He was released on bond several hours later.

Chapman and Peebles were being held at the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.