OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — Two juveniles were taken into custody following a traffic stop where Xanax was reportedly found in Owens Cross Roads.

The Owens Cross Roads Police Department said it was around midnight Tuesday when an officer driving on Hwy. 431 noticed a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed – and clocked it at 82 mph on his traffic radar.

That officer was able to pull the vehicle over near Hamer Road. While walking up to the driver, the officer reported a strong odor of marijuana and called for assistance.

Police said both officers, based on probable cause, carried out a search of the vehicle.

20 bars of Xanax, a small amount of marijuana and an open container of Captain Morgan rum were found during that search, authorities said.

The two underage people that were inside the vehicle, one male and one female, were advised of their rights and agreed to speak to officers, according to police.

Both reportedly told officers the Xanax wasn’t theirs, and the bars were said to have not been in a prescription bottle.

Authorities said both were charged with possession of a controlled substance and given a $10,000 bond each.

Citations were issued for the other offenses. Due to their ages, their arrest information will not be made public.