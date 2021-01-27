Two men charged with capital murder in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police have charged two men with capital murder for a shooting that happened earlier this month.

Terrell Otey, 18, and Sorrel Gill, 19, are both charged in the shooting that happened Jan. 9 on Sparkman Drive near Mountain Park Circle.

Otey and Gill are accused of shooting Mekhi Douglas, 21, after what they said was a drug deal. Police found Douglas lying in the road when they arrived. He died at the scene.

Police said they arrested Otey on Monday; Douglas was arrested Wednesday.

Both Otey and Gill are being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.