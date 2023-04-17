MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men who allegedly held a family at gunpoint in Toney while stealing large amounts of money, property and vehicles have been charged.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) says they responded to the incident on the 500 block of Bo Howard Road on April 12 where two men held and bound a family at gunpoint while robbing them before leaving the property.

MSCO identified James Patrick Hardy, 39, and Christopher Wayne Malone, 37, as the two men. Both men are charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in connection to the incident and are being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of $60,000 bond.

Photo Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office Christopher Wayne Malone Photo Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office James Patrick Hardy

MCSO said Hardy and Malone were armed with weapons and took large amounts of money, property and two vehicles from the home.

Christopher Wayne Malone was arrested on April 12, according to court documents.

On April 15, officers with the Priceville Police Department (PPD) were patrolling near the Super 8 Motel on Marco Drive and observed a man in the parking lot when they saw a male matching the description of James Patrick Hardy.

PPD said Hardy noticed the officers and then ran back to his motel room, but he was quickly arrested. Police found one of the stolen vehicles at the motel.

Madison County investigators were called to the scene a short time later, according to PPD.

According to authorities, most of the stolen property has been recovered and they expect more arrests to be made in connection with the robbery.

