One killed in wreck near Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One person is dead after a wreck on I-565 Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on I-565 near the Space and Rocket Center.

Huntsville Police initially reported two injuries related to the wreck, but officers on-scene clarified that only one person was seriously injured. HPD later said the person died.

Eastbound traffic was directed onto Research Park Boulevard, and there is no timetable for when the interstate will fully reopen.

The crash remains under investigation.