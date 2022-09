MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were injured in a plane crash near an airport in Meridianville on Thursday.

HEMSI Spokesman Don Webster confirmed two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened near the Huntsville Executive Airport around 1:25 p.m.

It is not yet clear why the plane crashed.

We have reached out to authorities for more information.