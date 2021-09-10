Two injured in an altercation on Bermuda Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two people were injured after gunshots were fired on Bermuda Drive early Friday morning.

Huntsville Police Department is investigating after shots fired calls came through around 3:45 a.m.

News 19 spoke with an officer on the scene who said that the altercation began after a homeowner confronted a ‘prowler’ who was loitering around their home.

When authorities arrived, the suspect had fled the scene on foot but was located shortly after by a police K-9.

HPD said gunshots were fired, but News 19 was not told who fired the shots.

Two people were injured, but it was unclear if those injuries were gunshot wounds.

The two people were transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.