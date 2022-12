HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says two are in custody after a foot chase on Sparkman Drive.

HPD said two were taken into custody after the chase began at 2200 Sparkman Drive Sunday afternoon. The department said the foot chase began after officers pursued two following an alleged theft.

The chase concluded at 2535 Sparkman Drive.

HPD said no further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.