HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It appears that two municipal races in the City of Huntsville will head to a runoff election, according to Tuesday night’s unofficial results.

In the race for District 2 on the Huntsville City Council, David Little and Bill Yell will face each other in a runoff. Little received 2,178 votes while Yell received 1,194 votes. District 2 Councilmember Frances Akridge chose not to seek another term in the seat.

Andrea Alvarez and Angela McClure will head to a runoff election for the District 3 seat on the Huntsville Board of Education.

Alvarez, President of the Challenger Elementary School Parent-Teachers Association (PTA), received 1,557 votes to 871 votes for former state house candidate Angela McClure. Incumbent board member Elisa Ferrell received 818 votes.

Both runoff elections will happen on September 20, according to the City of Huntsville’s website.

To see full results from both Huntsville and Scottsboro municipal elections, click here.