HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two Huntsville Police Department (HPD) officers and one citizen were shot at a Huntsville apartment complex, according to a spokesperson with the department.

The shooting happened at the Governors House Apartments on Governor’s House Drive.

HPD says the officers were answering a ‘shots fired’ call when the shooting occurred.

As of 6 p.m., HPD confirmed there is a ‘barricaded subject’ in an apartment on Governor’s House Drive.

Officials asked citizens to avoid the area of Jordan Lane near Bob Wallace Ave., 9th Ave. and Governors House Drive due to the heavy police presence.

Several officials and other agencies spoke out after the shooting:

Our prayers are with the two Huntsville PD officers that were shot while responding to a call, their families and the men and women of the Huntsville Police Department. Please keep them in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/hYQuYNcP7o — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) March 28, 2023

News 19 has a crew on scene and at Huntsville Hospital. This is a developing story.