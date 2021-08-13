Two Huntsville men sentenced to prison for drug distribution charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two Huntsville men have been sentenced to prison for distributing heroin.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Antonio Lavar Burton, also known as Fat Tony, 37, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for distributing heroin.

Quincy Cortez McClendon, 37, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for distributing heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Burton pleaded guilty to the heroin charge in October 2020, according to U.S. District Attorney Prim F. Escalona.

Both men were indicted and arrested in 2019 for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl that killed a person in Madison County in November 2017.

The penalty for distributing a controlled substance that results in death in 20 years-life in prison and up to a $1 million fine.

Escalona thanked the multiple agencies who investigated the case.

“Alabama’s opioid crisis is eroding the quality of life for many of our residents. Misuse of prescription opioid pain medicine puts people at risk of turning to heroin and eventual overdose. These defendants profited from the misery of addiction and will now spend many years in prison. We are grateful to the Huntsville Police Department, DEA, and the U.S. Marshals for their work to combat violent crime and heroin trafficking in Northern Alabama.” U.S. District Attorney Prim F. Escalona

The Drug Enforcement Agency, Huntsville Police, and the U.S. Marshals investigated the case.