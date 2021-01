HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two people were displaced after a house fire early Saturday morning.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue District Chief Jay Gates told News 19 crews were called to the intersection of 6th Street and 7th Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

Gates said smoke and fire were visible when crews arrived and four units were needed to put out the fire.

Two people escaped the house and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family.

Gates stated the cause of the fire was still under investigation.