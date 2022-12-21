HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people are charged with murder after a shooting incident in Huntsville earlier this month.

According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), Alexis Burton, 21, and Jovonta Jones, 20, were charged with murder after the December 9 incident. Police say the shooting is believed to be drug-related.

Huntsville Police say the shooting happened on Keith Street and upon arrival, found 23-year-old Victor Goode Jr. dead in the roadway.

Both Burton and Jones were booked into the Madison County Jail.