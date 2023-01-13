HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men were charged with murder after an incident on Derrick Street in Huntsville on Tuesday.

According to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD), John Brandon Boles, 29, and Ethan Lyn Bates, 20, were charged with murder Friday.

Police say officers arrived on the scene around 9 p.m. with HEMSI taking one victim to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. That person’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville where it was found they died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators claim both suspects were driving around when they fired a weapon, leading to the victim being fatally shot.

Police say they are working to notify the victim’s family before releasing their identity.

Both Boles and Bates were booked into the Madison County Jail.