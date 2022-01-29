MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested Thursday night after a police chase that started in Morgan County and ended in Huntsville.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started when a Somerville police officer tried to stop a vehicle, which attempted to escape. The chase began on Highway 36 and continued into Huntsville, where the car failed to successfully maneuver a median.

Items recovered by authorities (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Once stopped, police say the two people in the car began throwing things out of the car. Those items were later recovered by authorities.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Charles David Greenwell of Enterprise, and Alicia Thompson, 29, of Summertown, Tenn. at the scene.



Alicia Thompson and Charles David Greenwell (Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials charged Greenwell with attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, possession of marijuana, intent to sell or distribute cocaine, improper traffic lights, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $10,800.

Meanwhile, Thompson faces charges including possession of a gun without a permit, criminal littering, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of dangerous drugs. Her bond was set at $10,500.

Deputies say both were taken to the Morgan County Jail.