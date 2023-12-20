FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WHNT) — Officials at Fort Jackson say two drill sergeants from Alabama were found dead at the base just eight days apart from one another.

According to the U.S. Army, Huntsville Native Staff Sgt. Zachary Melton, 30, was found dead in his car on Saturday, Dec. 16.

This comes after officials say 34-year-old Staff Sgt. Allen Burtram, of Cleveland, Alabama was found dead at the base on Dec. 8 after failing to report to work.

Sgt. Melton was a drill sergeant with the 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment. He spent 10 years with the Army and the last three at Fort Jackson. The sergeant had a parachute badge and was an Equal Opportunity representative and had completed the Marksmanship Master Trainer Course.

The Army said Sgt. Melton’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with C device, Army Commendation Medal (3 times); Army Achievement Medal (2 times); National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon; Army Service Ribbon, North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Officials at Fort Jackson said Sgt. Burtram spent 12 years in the Army and had been a drill sergeant at the base for 18 months. During his career, the sergeant spent eight months deployed in Kuwait and a year in Korea according to the Army.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (5 times); Army Achievement Medal (4 times); Army Good Conduct Medal (3 times); National Defense Service Medal, Global War of Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Korea Defense Service Medal; Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon; Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon (2 times)

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating both Sgt. Melton and Sgt. Burtram’s deaths. The Army said there is no apparent evidence of foul play in Sgt. Burtram’s death.

Fort Jackson Personnel are providing support for both Sgt. Melton and Sgt. Burtram’s teammates.

“As a Fort Jackson community, we are mourning the tragic loss of two of our drill sergeants within the past few weeks,” Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commanding general, said. “While there are several ongoing investigations into the specifics of each of these deaths, we are taking very deliberate steps to ensure our resiliency resource offerings are adequate and responsive.”

The Army said soldiers, veterans, and family members who need help can call the Military Crisis Line/Veterans Crisis Line at 988, chat at veteranscrisisline.net, or text 838255.