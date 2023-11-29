NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — A new report has put a good portion of the United States under an “elevated risk” for energy shortages if an extreme cold weather event were to take place this winter.

North Alabama is the only portion of the state that is included in this category.

This is concerning for people in the area, as many likely remember the rolling blackouts and other issues we experience around Christmas in 2022.

Last December, we saw that artic blast which brought extremely cold weather to the region… And put a major strain on the energy systems.

Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority tell News 19 they’ve been making upgrades all year long – as a result of what we saw last winter. They tell us that was an unpredictable failure of equipment due to the frigid temperatures.

“This summer TVA made an 8 million dollar investment to prepare for cold weather,” Clarissa McClain, a TVA spokesperson, said.

TVA says that money went to adding or upgrading insulation, building enclosures around some outdoor equipment, and even adding heated electrical cabling to some pipes to prevent them from freezing. It says it has also added and improved heat tracking systems.



“Our techs can receive real-time temperature readings and be able to monitor the health of the system and respond if there are any issues,” McClain says.

Earlier this year, TVA also opened a new plant in Colbert County. A spokesperson tells News 19 that plant can power 400,000 homes in an emergency situation. “It came online this summer ahead of schedule and under budget and it’s really going to be a contribution to our system that’s needed if necessary.”

TVA says that all the improvements made, fall in line with the new rules set by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Those rules came about as a result of the artic blast last winter that led to power outages and blackouts for customers in North Alabama.

Joe Gehrdes with Huntsville Utilities said the company was one of the providers that had to implement rolling blackouts.

“Our job was to respond, to that, TVA said they needed help and so all of the utilities around the valley had to help,” Gehrdes said.

He says crews have done preventative maintenance to equipment, but anything is possible in an extreme weather situation.

“Failures can occur anytime there is high demand and that’s just something we have to be prepared to respond to as quickly as we can. The good news is that was a first time ever event in the history of the valley, and so you know when you look around the country, I think we’re doing pretty good in that regard,” Gehrdes added.

Those looking for ways to improve energy efficiency and reduce the energy load around your house – Huntsville Utilities recommends checking around doors and windows for gaps – and closing blinds and curtains at night to lock in heat.