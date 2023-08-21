HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Drake State Community & Technical College have joined forces to help fuel the future.

TVA presented the college with two Electric Vehicle chargers and donated $15,000 for their installation Monday morning. The donation is expected to help the environment and grow the automotive industry. As America sits on the cusp of an EV revolution, Drake State President Patricia Sims believes this is a great opportunity to help create a sustainable future for North Alabama.

“It’s really important that there is a workforce to support this industry,” said Sims. “This donation from TVA today is so that students can learn to repair and maintain these chargers.”

Students will earn certificates to work and operate EV chargers through Drake State’s Automotive Services Program. Lessons for installation, maintenance and operations for EV’s will be given over the course of the program.

TVA’s South Regional Vice President Jared Mitchem said Drake State can be a driving force for the Tennessee Valley.

“200,000 EV’s will be on the road by 2028. Someone’s going to need to service those vehicles,” Mitchem said. “Someone’s gonna need to understand this charging technology and the EV technology, so, it really is an opportunity just like Dr. Sims said for Drake State to get out on the front, get out on the cutting edge, and lead the way for the Valley and the country.”

The partnership comes after TVA’s DC Fast Charger program which works to make fast charging available for electric vehicles every 50 miles along the major corridor. Its most recent installation of chargers was in Tuscumbia.

Now, students at Drake State are amped up about the latest addition to campus. An additional $15,000 from the corporation will help with the installation of the chargers.