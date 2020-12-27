Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage on Billy Clardy III’s home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The family of a Huntsville Police officer who was killed in the line of duty have one less bill to pay.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Sunday that it had paid off the mortgage on the family home of Billy Clardy III, who was shot during a STAC drug raid on December 6, 2019, later dying at Huntsville Hospital.

Clardy, a decorated Army veteran, had been serving with HPD since 2005.

The mortgage pay off is one of 36 the foundation is doing across the country between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve as part of its second annual Season of Hope.

Throw the Fallen First Responder Home Program, established in 2015, the foundation pays off mortgages for families of law enforcement and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children.

Clardy’s wife Ashlee said the news of the payoff left her speechless.

“It means the world to me and my family to have the mortgage paid off on our home. I am truly speechless. Tunnel To Towers is doing great work not only for our family, but for other families that have also suffered the loss of a loved one. Not having to be burdened by a mortgage is a huge relief.” Ashlee Clardy, wife of slain HPD Officer Billy Clardy III

Clardy’s father, Billy Clardy, Jr., also died in the line of duty on May 3, 1978.

Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said the loss of two family members in law enforcement is beyond words.

“For such tragedy to strike the same family twice – that pain is beyond words. There is nothing we can do to replace the loss of Officer Clardy, but I hope the knowledge that they will never have to worry about their family home or a single mortgage payment ever again will provide some relief to Ashlee and her children, especially during the holidays,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller

