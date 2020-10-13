Tuesday morning wreck closes southbound lanes of Jordan Lane at Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A wreck closed the southbound lanes of Jordan Lane during the Tuesday morning commute.

According to Huntsville Police, the southbound lanes were closed just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Jordan and Sparkman Drive.

Pictures from the scene show one car ended up in the woods just past Sparkman, and video taken just before 7:30 showed southbound traffic was getting through the intersection.

Just after 8 a.m., Huntsville Police said all lanes were reopened.

There were only minor injuries.