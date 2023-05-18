HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is firing back at U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO) after Hickenlooper claimed former President Donald Trump politicized the decision to move the U.S. Space Command Headquarters to Redstone Arsenal.

The junior senator from Colorado made these claims in response to an NBC report Monday that said President Joe Biden may prevent Space Command Headquarters move to Alabama over the state’s abortion policies.

Hickenlooper sent out a series of tweets Wednesday, referring to the NBC report, saying “This focuses on the extreme abortion laws in Alabama and Sen. Tuberville’s decision to bar military promotions – a hold that directly affects military readiness.”

He also questioned the validity of the review process.

“The process that led to the initial decision to move space command to Alabama was ‘minimally credible’ and left out key considerations,” Hickenlooper said via Twitter.

Senator Tuberville responded to Hickenlooper’s tweets saying in part “… the facts are clear – and the facts are on Alabama’s side.”

In a statement made Wednesday regarding Senator Tuberville’s decision to block military promotions, Tuberville said “If I thought this had anything to do with it, obviously, we wouldn’t be going down this road. But I believe in life.”

Today just happens to be the 60th anniversary since President John F. Kennedy visited Redstone Arsenal, months before his assassination.

During a recorded video commemorating the anniversary, Senator Tuberville implored President Biden to visit the Rocket City.

“And so today I want to challenge President Joe Biden,” Tuberville said. “Come to Huntsville. See with your own eyes why this is the best place for Space Command. Put politics aside and do what’s right for this country.”

Despite reports that President Biden wants to prevent Space Command Headquarters from coming to Redstone Arsenal, ultimately the decision remains in the hands of the Secretary of the Air Force.

So far, Secretary Frank Kendall has given no timetable for a decision.