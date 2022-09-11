HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Do you have a pile of papers that need to be shredded? Trustmark is giving the public an opportunity to get it done!

From 8 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, September 15, the Jones Valley branch (2021 Cecil Ashburn Drive) will be hosting a drive-thru shredding event. The bank is partnering with Shred-It to offer free, secure document shredding.

Those bringing items are asked to bring no more than three large trash bags/boxes full of documents to be shredded and remain in their vehicles. Boxes will be returned to the owner and paper clips, binder, and staples don’t need to be removed.