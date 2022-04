HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A vehicle drove through two fences and struck a home in Huntsville Monday evening.

Huntsville Police say the wreck was reported around 5:16 p.m. on Persimmon Place SE. Officials say the vehicle crossed through two fences before striking a home.

Authorities told News 19 there were no injuries, and officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is a developing story.