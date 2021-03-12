Trinity United Methodist Church hosting community COVID-19 prayer service Sunday evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Trinity United Methodist Church will be holding a prayer service for the community Sunday night.

The prayer service, which starts, at 6 p.m. will be held in the TUMC New Room (607 Airport Road SW, Huntsville).

Limited in-person seating will be available, along with a live stream of the service.

The service, entitled “Coping, Remembering, Honoring,” covers the spectrum of the COVID-19 pandemic experience, from the day-to-day emotional toll it’s taking on all community members, the work and stress experienced by frontline workers, and remembering those who have been lost to the virus.

Participants in the event include Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, along with representatives from Crestwood Medical Center, Huntsville City Schools, and Huntsville Hospital, among others.

Those who wish to register for in-person seating should do so online.