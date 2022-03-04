HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Trinity United Methodist Church is hosting a craft fair this weekend.

Local vendors have set up booths with candles, holiday decorations, hand-carved wooden bowl, and a variety of other items. The event’s bake sale and soup cafe proceeds will go to local charities including Free to Teach. Free to Teach provides free school supplies to students in the Huntsville area.

Trinity Marketplace Committee Member Angela Schaefer said the marketplace has been a great opportunity for community outreach.

“Right now when a lot of the community has been huddled up inside for the past two years, it’s just great to get together for a good cause to support people who are making things and crafting things,” said Schaefer.

Trinity Marketplace vendor Terry Sonnenberg said he is glad to have an opportunity to interact with the church and surrounding community.

“It’s a chance to see a lot of our neighbors,” said Sonnenberg. “We’ve been sitting here and see people I haven’t seen since COVID hit. It’s been really fun to talk to people and get caught up.”

The event will continue through March 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 607 Airport Rd SW.