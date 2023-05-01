MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man charged in the slaying of a Huntsville woman is headed to trial. His co-defendant was found guilty last year of first-degree robbery.

X’Zavier Scott was in court Monday afternoon for jury selection. The courtroom was packed with about 40 jurors waiting to find out if they’d be sitting in for Scott’s capital murder trial.

Our cameras were there to capture Scott leaving the courtroom for the day.

In September 2018, investigators say then 21-year-old Scott and his 16-year-old girlfriend Domanek Jackson, approached Tiffany Kelley at a store in South Huntsville to ask for a ride.

Investigators say Kelley apparently agreed.

Prosecutors say Jackson and Scott then stabbed her in the neck, threw her out of the car, and stole her car. Both were charged with capital murder.

During Jackson’s trial last year, Scott testified that he was the one who stabbed Kelley.

The now 20-year-old Jackson was found not guilty of the murder, but jurors convicted her of robbing Kelley.

Jackson was given a life sentence.

Opening statements begin Tuesday at 8:30AM.

Stay with News 19 – we’ll be following this trial closely.