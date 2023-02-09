MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — DNA samples have been ordered for all three suspects charged in connection to an Ardmore woman’s 2019 shooting death, according to court records.

Khalib Holden, Adrian Miguel Lopez and Quintin Sincere Courtney were all charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard.

Adrian Lopez (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office) Quintin Courtney (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office) Khalib Holden (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Ballard was killed during a fight during a drug transaction around 2 a.m. in the 5000-block of Elkwood Section Road near Ardmore on July 16, 2019.

Holden, Lopez and Courtney had gone to the home to buy drugs, the sheriff’s office said.

While they were there, an altercation happened between the three men and another person in the house and shots were fired. Ballard was hit by a bullet, they said.

Two of the men were arrested in Huntsville as deputies showed up in unmarked vehicles at the gas station next to Walmart on Hobbs Road. The MCSO said the narcotics team got a tip and tracked the car to the Murphy USA gas station.

The third suspect turned himself in later that day.

Ballard’s family told News 19 Diane was home with her grandson when they said four people broke in. They said she died defending her home.

While no hearings or trials are scheduled for Holden or Courtney, a jury trial for Lopez is scheduled to be held on April 17.