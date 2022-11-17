MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A jury trial has been set for one of the men charged in the 2019 murder of a teenage girl in Huntsville.

23-year-old Jaylon McKinnley Draper was charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of Samantha Coyner, 19, on Hillwood Drive in what prosecutors called a “drug deal gone bad.”

Jaylon Draper (Huntsville Police Department)

A motion filed earlier this month shows that a jury trial has been set for Draper on March 6, 2023. A pretrial conference will be held on March 3.

Huntsville Police responded to the area of Hillwood Drive at Chicamauga Trail on April 10, 2019, in response to a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found Coyner laying in the road.

She was rushed to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Joseph Earls, 18 at the time, was accused of shooting Coyner. He was arrested later that same day after investigators said a search warrant served at a home led to evidence connected to the shooting. Earls was then charged with capital murder.

Joseph Earls (Huntsville Police Department)

Police at the time said Earls, Draper and others were in a vehicle attempting to buy drugs with counterfeit money from another vehicle with Coyner and a group of people.

Police said witnesses explained that the vehicle Coyner was in left before the alleged drug deal was completed. Witnesses say the vehicle with Earls and Draper followed Coyner’s group to the intersection of Hillwood and Chicamauga after the deal was called off.

The witnesses got out of their vehicle to confront those in the car following them, which is when police say shots were allegedly fired from the vehicle with Earls and Draper.

Officers caught up with the vehicle on Bob Wallace Avenue and took the three people inside into custody.

Both Earls and Draper have applied for youthful offender status in their cases.

Although Earls was charged with capital murder, court records documenting this cannot be found after the case was bound over to a grand jury less than a month after the incident.

The now 22-year-old did, however, plead guilty to an unrelated burglary charge in 2019 where he was sentenced to two years probation.