HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man accused of killing a woman and beheading her 13-year-old granddaughter in 2018 has a trial date.

Yoni Aguilar is one of the two men charged with capital murder for the suspected cartel killings of Oralia Mendoza and Mariah Lopez. Israel Palomino is also charged with capital murder in the case.

The Madison County District Attorney’s Office says a judge set the trial for May 1, 2023 at the Madison County Courthouse.

If convicted, Aguilar could face the death penalty.