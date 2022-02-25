MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A trial date has been set for a Huntsville Police Officer charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into another vehicle.

31-year-old Taylor Wright Stegall is scheduled to appear in court on April 26 at 9 a.m. at the Madison County Courthouse. Court records show he has pleaded not guilty.

A bench trial has been set for May 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Stegall was off-duty on February 20 when authorities say he crashed his Ford F-150 into a Toyota 4-Runner about seven miles north of Toney. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigated the scene.

The 41-year-old driver of the 4-Runner was taken to the hospital but was later released.

Court records show Stegall’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash has not been released.

Stegall was booked into the Madison County Jail that night on a $1,000 bond but was released the following morning. Huntsville Police said he has been moved to “administrative duties” while ALEA conducts their investigation.

A spokesperson for HPD clarified the difference between administrative duties and administrative leave, saying Stegall will continue to work with the department and receive pay, but will not operate in the role of an officer.

ALEA responded to News 19 requests for comment, saying they are unable to release additional details while the investigation is ongoing.