HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Spring is here and for some, that means making spring break travel plans.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Huntsville International Airport presented advice for passengers as spring break travel surges.

The TSA says that they are confiscating more guns than they were last year.

TSA officials say that if you have to bring your gun with you when you travel there are certain precautions that you need to take.

“It’s your responsibility as a passenger to know where your gun is before you enter a federal security checkpoint,” said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz to News 19. “If you need to travel with your gun or want to travel with your gun, it needs to be in your check bag. It needs to be declared to the airline when you check in and it must be in a hard-sided, locked case and unloaded.”

Officials say at least three guns have been confiscated at Huntsville International Airport so far this year.