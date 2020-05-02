Trash Panda Emporium reopens with 50 percent occupancy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Trash Panda Emporium at Bridge Street Town Centre reopened Saturday.

Team mascot Sprocket made an appearance and visited with fans. Employees are taking precautions to protect themselves and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing masks, gloves and continuously disinfecting the store. An employee will also be monitoring the entrance to limit the number of customers in the store.

The Junkyard team store at Toyota Field will open Monday. Both stores will be operating at 50 percent occupancy.

“We are excited because, as you know, we’ve been so supported by the fans here, and its been really difficult to close things down,” said Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson.

Store hours at the emporium are 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday- Friday, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.