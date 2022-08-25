HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A train stalled in Huntsville on Thursday night, blocking three intersections in the city.

According to a traffic alert from Huntsville Police, the train made an emergency stop “due to a mechanical issue.”

The affected intersections included: Church Street and Monroe Street, Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street, and Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street.

According to News 19 crews on the scene, the intersection of Church and Monroe was clear just before 9 p.m./ Police confirmed the mechanical issue was resolved at 8:50 p.m.