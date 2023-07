A train stopped on the tracks has completely blocked traffic on Moores Mill Road, according to police. (Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A train stopped on the tracks has completely blocked traffic on Moores Mill Road, according to police.

The Huntsville Police Department said they have closed Moores Mill Road and Chase Road due to the situation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes while crews work to assess the problem.

Authorities say they will notify the public once the roads have been reopened.