One person was killed on Thursday after officials confirm there was an incident involving a train.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed on Thursday after officials confirm there was an incident involving a train.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed the death to News 19.

Webster says that one person was struck by a train traveling in the area of Oakwood Avenue, but no specific location was available at the time.

The train stopped farther down the tracks behind Lee High School.

Chief Communications Officer Craig Williams with Huntsville City Schools confirmed to News 19 that the victim was not one of their students.

Authorities have blocked off a portion of Oakwood Avenue as the investigation is ongoing. The area is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

News 19 has reached out to numerous officials regarding the incident and will update this story with more details as they become available.

This is a developing story.