Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Alabama expanding, adding jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Alabama has passed a pretty big milestone and the company will now provide more job opportunities to the people of north Alabama.

450 jobs will now be added to the plant after the completion of the new 150,000 square-foot V6 engine assembly line and the start of production of an all-new four-cylinder engine.

With the completion of these projects, one-third of all Toyota vehicles in the country will have engines made in north Alabama.

Production officials say the growth is exciting for all employees.

The expansion originally announced in March 2019 cost $288 million