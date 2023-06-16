HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dozens of kids are getting the opportunity to ‘hit the gas’ on their futures while they visit the Toyota manufacturing plant on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Toyota will host Bigs, Littles and their families of the Tennessee Valley for a site visit. On the visit, the Littles will be exposed to future career opportunities at Toyota as well as get the chance to play STEM-based educational games organized by the Toyota employees.

“This event affords Littles, Bigs, and families to establish resources about workforce development now and in the future, as well as establishing peer support networks” Michelle Linville, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley, said.

In addition to this, there will be career opportunities for Bigs and the parents who attend the visit. Recruiters will be standing by to talk about positions that are open at the plant.

Toyota and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley started partnering for this event pre-pandemic and were anxious to do it again.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is an affiliate of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

The agency serves children across North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. The Huntsville-based nonprofit pairs kids with local leaders and community members through our mentorship program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley is accountable for Littles obtaining higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, healthy behavior choices, and educational success.

According to data provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, when compared to youth that are not involved with the organization, Littles were 46 percent less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27 percent less likely to use alcohol, and 52 percent less likely to skip school.

For more information about this event, contact Michelle Linville, Chief Executive Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley at mlinville@bbbsna.org