HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Toybox Bistro will be closing for the final time in August, as the restaurant says it has become another victim of the aftermath of Covid.

According to a statement posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, August 5 will be their last day. They cited the aftermath of the pandemic as the cause for the shutdown, stating they are making this announcement with a “heavy heart and a few tears.”

You can read Toybox Bistro’s full statement below:

After 7+ years of giving it our all, Toybox Bistro will be closing for the final time on August 5th. It is with a heavy heart and a few tears that we are making this announcement. The truth be told, we are just another victim of the aftermath of Covid. We want to thank everyone who has supported us through the years. We certainly have made some close friends and lots of fans of our quirky hole in wall place. Our dream was to have a place that anyone could feel comfortable, have a great meal and maybe a laugh or 2. We definitely feel that goal was reached. As we close this chapter, we would love to see you one more time to feed you and thank you in person for your patronage. ‘The Toybox Crew’ via Facebook

Toybox Bistro, located near the intersection of Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue, opened in 2016 as a nerdy restaurant for a nerdy town that the owners feel deserved a place to eat with some nerdy history to it.

Now, customers only have a couple more weeks to stop by and check out ‘Huntsville’s place to eat, drink and be nerdy.’

For more about the restaurant’s shutdown or the business itself, you can visit Toybox Bistro’s Facebook page.