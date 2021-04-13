Town within town created out of thin air invests in ‘white glove, luxury’ building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Hundreds of millions of dollars have been invested in the Village of Providence over the years.

Now, thousands of people live in what village leaders are calling a city within a city.

WHNT met with the folks who built the neighborhood out of thin air.

The “2020 in Providence” construction project broke ground Tuesday.

Developers say nothing like the $100 million 2020 Providence building has ever been built in Huntsville.

Once built in late 2022, 2020 Providence will have white glove services, luxury apartments, a rooftop swimming pool and 20,000 square feet of ground level retail, commercial space – 70 percent of which has already been leased.

David Slyman is one of Providence’s founders.

What began as a vision, manifested into the Village of Providence out of trees and fields 18 years ago.

“We had absolutely nothing and people thought that Todd and I were crazy for embarking on such a large project,” Slyman said.

The 305-acre Village of Providence broke ground in the same spot where 2020 Providence broke ground.

“It’s kind of mind boggling,” Slyman said. “We’re taking Huntsville to the next level and that’s what the Village of Providence has done since day one. All the naysayers came out and said, ‘naw it will never happen, what are they doing? They’re building buildings in the middle of nowhere,’ and now we’ve created a town within a town.”

The founders say they don’t know what Providence will look like in another 18 years, although expect it to continue to grow and improve as dramatically as it has.