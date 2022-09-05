HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Labor Day has long been considered the kickoff date for fall elections, and Alabama campaign finance records show the leading candidates for statewide office are well positioned for November.

The Republican candidates for the top statewide offices, Gov. Kay Ivey, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth and Attorney General Steve Marshall all have huge financial leads over their opponents.

And, they are not taking it easy. Ivey, who is seeking a second full term as governor, continued to spend money, even in the usually quiet month of August.

The August financial reports showed Ivey spent more than $300,000 in August, with nearly half of that money going to polling and consulting, and another nearly $30,000 for advertising. She raised $132,000 in the month and still has $50,000 on hand. It’s a huge contrast with her Democratic opponent Yolanda Flowers. She reported $1,000 cash on hand for the Fall campaign push.

In the Alabama Attorney General’s race, Marshall spent nearly $100,000 on advertising and another $30,900 on consultants and polling, records show.

His Democratic opponent Wendell Major reported spending $223 last month.

Marshall also has a massive campaign balance advantage over Major. Marshall reports his campaign has $606,784 on hand, while Major’s campaign reports $822 on hand.

Ainsworth’s financial report shows his campaign has $1.27 million in cash, even after spending $25,000 in August on advertising at the country music festival “Rock the South.”

His only listed opponent for lieutenant governor, Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson, does not appear to have filed any campaign finance reports.