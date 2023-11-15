MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Toney man was indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury in October for the murder of his wife last December.

David Telton Tolbert, 48, was arrested and charged with capital murder (firing from a vehicle) on December 9, 2022.

Tolbert is accused of shooting and killing his wife, 37-year-old Savannah Hancock Tolbert in November. Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said her death was initially believed to be a suicide.

Through their investigation, however, evidence led them to believe she was murdered and the shooting was related to a domestic dispute.

David Tolbert was booked into the Madison County Jail without bond, and is still being held there.