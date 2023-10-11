HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is once again running for reelection.

Huntsville citizens originally elected the 67-year-old in 2008 and Battle has held the position ever since. Battle has been reelected four times, most recently in 2020 when he netted nearly 80% of the vote.

In a campaign kick-off event held on Wednesday, Battle said he intends to continue to focus on education, community investment and responsible government spending.

Throughout his time as mayor, Battle has served Huntsville on a platform of job and economic development, improving infrastructure, and government fiscal management, among others.

Battle promised growth will continue in Huntsville in ways that are both manageable and measurable.

Currently, Battle is the only declared candidate for the upcoming election.

The 2024 Huntsville Mayor election will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.