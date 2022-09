A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 3-year-old child fell out of an apartment window on Thursday afternoon, according to Huntsville emergency officials.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed that the toddler fell out of a second-story window from an apartment building at 216 Binford Drive.

Webster says they received the call at 12:23 p.m.

According to him, the toddler was transported to Huntsville Hospital Women & Children’s Pediatric Unit with non-life-threatening injuries.