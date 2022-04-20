HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Organizations across Huntsville are coming together to pack backpacks full of medical supplies. The packs will be sent to the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Force (UTDF).

UTDF is the military reserve component of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to a news release, they are tasked with protecting and maintaining the security of public authorities, communications, important facilities, and local governments inside the country.

The backpacks contain more than what you would see in a regular first aid kit – including things to treat gunshot wounds and other war zone injuries.

The full list of items inside the kits, include:

CPR face shields

Wound care supplies

Basic first aid items

Penetrating chest wound

Celox granules for blood clotting

Chemical ice packs

Splint materials

Gloves

Surgical gowns

“They have a need and we wanted to help out,” said Jeremy Gaertner, who helped collect and pack the supplies. “We wanted to see what we could do, and what fits our expertise is medical supplies and so we thought what better way to do that than enlist the help of the medical community.”

On Wednesday, volunteers from the Orthopedic Center and GigaParts assembled the 200 backpacks. They will get shipped out as soon as Thursday.

Huntsville Hospital also donated 15 pallets of medical supplies that will be included in the shipment.