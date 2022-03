HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Been eyeing that autograph from Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill and/or RB Derrick Henry, who won the 2015 Heisman while playing for the Crimson Tide?

The players will be in the Rocket City Saturday, March 12 at Parkway Place Mall. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Henry will sign autographs and take pictures starting at noon, with Tannehill to follow at 1:20 p.m.